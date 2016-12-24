Dos Pueblos’ Kellen Roberts, Marcellous Gossett Lead Noozhawk’s All-South Coast Football Team

Football

Duo, and coach of year Nate Mendoza, guided Chargers to winningest season since 2001; 24 prep players selected to Noozhawk Sports’ first honor squad

Dos Pueblos High seniors Kellen Roberts and Marcellous Gossett and head coach Nate Mendoza experienced the hardships and tough times of back-to-back losing football seasons before it all came together this fall.

After winning a combined total of four games the previous two years, the Chargers put together the program’s best season in 16 years, winning nine games in 2016, a share of the Channel League title and a CIF playoff game.

A huge part of the success was due to the play of Roberts at quarterback and Gossett at defensive end. The pair made big play after big play and set school records in leading DP to a terrific campaign.

Noozhawk is proud to name Roberts as the Offensive Player of the Year and Gossett as the Defensive Player of the Year on its first All-South Coast Football Team.

The Coach of the Year award goes to Mendoza.

The Noozhawk All-South Coast Football Team is made up of 24 players from the five area schools that play 11-man football. All will be honored at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon on Jan. 9

Bishop Diego led the way with 10 players on the squad followed by Dos Pueblos with eight, including the two MVPs, Roberts and Gossett.

There are 14 seniors, nine juniors and one sophomore on the squad.

One of Mendoza’s biggest accomplishments during the season was keeping his players positive and fired-up after a disheartening 14-13 homecoming loss against rival Santa Barbara.

The loss ended a seven-game winning streak and put the team’s goal of winning the Channel League title in jeopardy. The Chargers bounced back with a vengeance, scoring 50 points in the first half in a win at San Marcos the following week before beating Ventura on the road to gain a share of the title.

“We told the kids every championship team goes through some hardship during the year,” Mendoza said after the win at Ventura. “We had a lot of things go our way for seven games. It happens to championship teams. You show character and bounce back and these kids have shown that.”

Roberts and Gossett shown it throughout their varsity football careers. Both started as sophomores on a team that played a murderous schedule and went 1-9. DP went 3-7 the next year.

That first season definitely toughened both players. In nonleague games, they played against Pacifica, Sierra Canyon, Newbury Park and Lompoc that year. In league, Ventura advanced to the CIF finals.

“That was huge for them,” Mendoza said of playing against extremely tough competition. “Those guys paid their dues, went through a rough sophomore year, and got better every year and led our team to the phenomenal year we had this year.”

Roberts passed for a school-record 3,193 yards and threw for 27 touchdowns. His 263 completions and 399 attempts also were school marks. In addition, he ran for 233 yards and eight touchdowns.

“Kellen really thrived in the spread offense, and he got to do a lot of improvising and making a lot of decisions on his own,” Mendoza told Noozhawk. “Kellen flourished in that kind of offense, and it showed with his numbers.”

Roberts was terrific in the must-win over Ventura. Down 14-7, he led his team on an 80-yard, 13-play drive and completed a pass to Cyrus Wallace for the tying touchdown. Later in the game, he guided DP on a 64-yard drive, completing 7 of 8 passes, including a touchdown to Michael Elbert for a 28-14 lead.

Mendoza said Roberts has that innate ability to lead a team.

“You could see his sophomore year the game wasn’t too big for him,” he said. “He had no problem leading his offense. He’s just a natural leader.

“I don’t think people realize how much he’s doing to set up our offense on each play,” Mendoza added. “He was like having another coach for the last two years. His competitiveness and leadership allowed him to be a great player.”

Roberts and Gossett are both two-sport athletes. Roberts also plays tennis and Gossett is a power forward on the basketball team.

Gossett played like a man possessed on defense. His numbers are eye-popping: 17½ sacks, 36 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries for touchdowns, two safeties, two blocked field goals and two blocked extra points.

“I have not seen a player dominate the field the way he did,” said Mendoza, who noted that linebacker Nico Bornand on the 2012 league championship team was a similar type of athlete.

“He forced teams to game plan for him and that would open things up for his other brothers on the D-line, who were also strong in their own respects.

Mendoza said Gossett made plays all over the field.

“He scored four touchdowns on offense (as a receiver), two defensive TDs, blocked field goals and PATs,” he noted. “Again, he was just all over the place, making things happen for us.”

Like Roberts, Gossett made a huge impact in the win at Ventura, recording four sacks and several quarterback hurries.

“We know about what a talent he is and all the great performances he put on this year, but he’s just an outstanding young man, has such great character and is very, very coachable,” Mendoza raved about Gossett.

The coach expects to see both Gossett and Roberts playing at the next level.

“Marcellous poses a special look for outside linebacker and defensive end,” he said.

He thanked Roberts, Gossett and three other seniors who played on varsity since their sophomore year, noting their support for him and the coaching staff.

“(The season) was a good way to send those seniors out,” he said.

2016 Noozhawk All-South Coast Football Team

Bishop Diego

» John Harris, Jr. 6-2, 205, RB: The leading rusher in the area with 1,309 yards; scored 15 touchdowns.

» Chris Jablonka, Jr., 6-1, 211, OL: Stepped up to be key member of the Cardinals’ offensive line.

» Hector Nolasco, Sr., 6-0, 225, OL: An outstanding blocker and the emotional leader of the offensive line that opened holes for Harris and the other Bishop running backs.

» Eduardo Miranda, Sr., 5-8, 260, DL: Anchored the defensive line for the Cardinals.

» Mike Agnoli, Sr., 6-5, 210, DE: A force on the outside, he recorded 75 tackles, five sacks and six hurries.

» Ashton Borgeson, Jr., 5-10, 190, LB: Great at reading plays and attacking; led the team with 138 tackles, including 58 solos.

» Austin Bohnett, Sr. 5-10, 150, DB: His tremendous speed and jumping ability made it tough for receivers to beat him.

» Tommy Murillo, Sr., 5-7, 145, DB: Great football instincts and a good tackler; he had 19 solo tackles and two interceptions.

» Evan McKeegan, Jr., 5-11, 190, Multipurpose: A blocking back with good speed and a solid linebacker.

» Jack Luckhurst, Soph., 5-11, 150, K: Scored 55 points for the Cardinals, making 43 of 46 on PATs, and 4 of 6 on field goals, with a long of 43 yards. He also had punt average of 48 yards.

Carpinteria

» Alex Martinez, Sr., 5-7, 175, LB: Spearheaded Carpinteria’s defense, notching 59 tackles, including 28 solos.

» Eduardo Lozano, Sr., 6-2, 220, OL: Solid blocker and the leader of the Warriors’ offensive line.

Dos Pueblos

» Kellen Roberts, Sr., 6-2, 185, QB: Passed for 27 touchdowns and a school-record 3,193 yards; rushed for 8 TDs.

» Marcellous Gossett, Sr., 6-3, 210, DE: Terrorized quarterbacks; posted a school-record 17½ sacks and 36 tackles for loss.

» Blake Erwin, Sr., 5-10, 175, RB: A multipurpose back, rushed for 795 yards and 9 touchdowns and caught 55 passes for 482 yards and two scores. Compiled 1,494 all-purpose yards.

» Cyrus Wallace, Jr., 6-3, 180, WR: A splendid athlete with great hands and speed; caught 91 passes for 1,192 yards and 12 touchdowns.

» Erick Nisich, Jr., 6-4, 260, OL: Athletic, tough and a tremendous blocker; recorded seven pancake blocks.

» Justin Padilla, Jr., 6-1, 201, DT: Was at the bottom of most of the piles at the line of scrimmage; recorded 33 total tackles.

» Isaac Lopez, Sr., 6-1, 185, LB: Always around the ball and a big hitter; posted 100 tackles, including seven sacks.

» Michael Elbert, Jr., 6-1, 170, DB: Outstanding safety, led the area with six interceptions and recorded 36 tackles.

San Marcos

» Josh Harrah, Sr., 6-2, 190, OL: A solid and steady performer on both sides of the ball.

Santa Barbara

» Jeremiah Nicholson, Sr., 6-1, 195, DB: An outstanding all-around football player; played quarterback, running back, safety, receiver, punter.

» Chris “Tick” Jellison, Sr. 5-10, 175, WR: A special playmaker, he was dangerous every time he touched the ball.

» Natani Drati, Jr., 6-2, 175, WR: Athletic and sure-handed, he was the Dons’ go-to receiver.

» Jonathan Orozco, Sr., 5-11, 225, DL: Tough as they come; was one of the leading tacklers for the Dons.

» Edwin Rivera, Sr., 6-2, 275, OL: Tremendous blocker and leader on the offensive line.

Noozhawk will present its 2016 All-South Coast Football Team at the first Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table media luncheon of 2017, at noon Jan. 9 at Harry’s Plaza Café, at 3313 State St. in Santa Barbara.

