Dos Pueblos Knocked Out of CIF Play by Strong Sage Hill Team

Girls Volleyball

The Dos Pueblos girls volleyball team saw their season come to an end on Thursday, as a talented Sage Hill team swept the Chargers in three sets 25-18, 25-14, 25-21 in Newport Beach during the second round of the CIF-SS playoffs.

Ally Mintzer and Danielle La Grange led the way for the Chargers with 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Allison Minnich notched 34 digs and Grace Crozier added 18 assists.

"It took us a little while to really get our heads into this match and unfortunately, Sage Hill is such a strong team and worked hard to exploit our weaknesses," explained Dos Pueblos head coach Megan O'Carroll. "Once we shook the dust off, the girls really turned it around and competed hard down the stretch."

Dos Pueblos finishes the season with a 17-14 overall record.

"I wish more than anything that we weren't done but I'm so thankful for such an incredible season with this group of girls," said O'Carroll.

