Dos Pueblos Knocks Off Stubborn Santa Barbara in 4 Sets

Girls Volleyball

Dos Pueblos overcame a tenacious defensive effort by Santa Barbara High and defeated the Dons in the Channel League girls volleyball regular-season finale on Tuesday at Sovine Gym.

The win gives Dos Pueblos (21-11) second place with a record of 8-2.

Santa Barbara finishes in a third-place tie with Santa Ynez at 5-5. The two teams will face-off in a playoff game to determine the league's No. 3 entry into the CIF-SS playoffs. The league playoff match is at Santa Ynez on Thursday at 5 p.m.

The Dons made it tough for DP to score points. Sophomore Hayden Randolph scooped up 15 digs and scrambled all over the court to keep plays alive.

"Santa Barbara played great defense tonight and really frustrated our hitters," DP coach Megan O'Carroll said. "Luckily, we were able to grind it out and get the win. I was impressed by the play of our setter, Mikayla Butzke. She was incredibly steady and consistent throughout the whole match and kept us in it when things weren’t going our way."

In addition to 23 assists, Butzke had six kills, three blocks, nine digs and three aces.

Portia Sherman and Kaylee Curtis led the DP attack with eight kills each. Sherman added eight digs and two aces. Olivia Andrews had five kills and Becky McKinney added four. Alison Minnich led the defense 12 digs and she served five aces.

Santa Barbara's Reese Kelley served seven straight aces in the Dons' second-set win. She had 10 in the match.

Setter Ellie Chenoweth dished out 30 assists, had two kills and picked up six digs.