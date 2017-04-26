Dos Pueblos Lacrosse Celebrates Senior Night With 12-4 Win

Lacrosse

Dos Pueblos sent its 14 seniors out with a victory Wednesday, as the Chargers rolled past Simi Valley 12-4 in a boys lacrosse game at Scott O'Leary Stadium.

Seniors Sam Drew and Max Geyling had big nights, with each scoring two goals and Drew gobbling up more than 10 ground balls. Sophomores Jake Spencer, Ethan Khan and John Essig also scored multiple goals.

On defense Ethan Berger, Tave Grabenheinrich and Keaton Krutenat played well, said coach Lucas Martinez. Senior goalie Calvin Schipper allowed only two goals in 31/2 quarters.

The Chargers (7-7) play at Thacher on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.