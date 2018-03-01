Dos Pueblos Lacrosse Wins on Tara Van Hoorn’s Overtime Goal

Lacrosse

Tara Van Hoorn scored in sudden-victory overtime to lift the Dos Pueblos girls lacrosse team to an 8-7 win at Simi Valley on Wednesday in the Chargers' season opener.

Simi Valley came back to tie the score at 8-8.

In the overtime, DP won the draw and got the bal to Van Hoorn, who beat the goalie just 47 seconds in the extra period. She led the Chargers with three goals, Olivia Geyling and Alexia Vance each scored two and Katie Naretto and Elena Ibbetson added one apiece.

DP won 12 faceoffs compared to four for Simi Valley, and goalie Emily Khetnaree made 14 saves.

DP coach Sam Limkeman was pleased how her team performed in the opener.



"Our team played with so much finesse, and this just the first game of the season," she said. "It was a great 2018 season-opener. Our attack, defense, and midfield played an incredible game as ‘one brain,’ as I like to call it."