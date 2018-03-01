Friday, June 22 , 2018, 8:47 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Lacrosse

Dos Pueblos Lacrosse Wins on Tara Van Hoorn’s Overtime Goal

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 1, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Tara Van Hoorn scored in sudden-victory overtime to lift the Dos Pueblos girls lacrosse team to an 8-7 win at Simi Valley on Wednesday in the Chargers' season opener.

Simi Valley came back to tie the score at 8-8.

In the overtime,  DP won the draw and got the bal to Van Hoorn, who beat the goalie just 47 seconds in the extra period. She led the Chargers with three goals, Olivia Geyling and Alexia Vance each scored two and Katie Naretto and Elena Ibbetson added one apiece.

DP won 12 faceoffs compared to four for Simi Valley, and goalie Emily Khetnaree made 14 saves.

DP coach Sam Limkeman was pleased how her team performed in the opener.

"Our team played with so much finesse, and this just the first game of the season," she said. "It was a great 2018 season-opener. Our attack, defense, and midfield played an incredible game as ‘one brain,’ as I like to call it."

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 