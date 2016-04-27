Dos Pueblos, Laguna Blanca Volleyball Sweep; Carpinteria Swimmers Meet CIF Time

Prep Roundup

Middles Adams Shields and Elliot Brainer combined for 16 kills and four blocks and Eli Wopat blasted 14 kills from the outside and added a pair of blocks to lead Dos Pueblos to a 27-25, 25-16, 25-22 sweep of Santa Ynez in a non-league volleyball match on Wednesday.

Curren Malhotra and Jack Burns each had three kills and Dax Galvan had two. The Chargers, who rallied from a 22-18 deficit in the first set, improved to 15-9 as they tune up for the CIF Playoffs. They play at Arroyo Grande on Thursday.

Laguna Blanca 3, Besant Hill 0

Sam Stegall and Spencer Rycroft provide tough serving for the Owls in a 25-8, 25-7, 25-7 sweep in the Condor League match.

Coach Jon Roberts praised the middle hitting of Stegall and Miles Mcgovern.

The Owls, ranked No. 2 in CIF Division 5, play at Division 4 fourth-ranked Santa Ynez on Thursday.

SWIMMING

Carpinteria's girls 200 free relay set a CIF qualifying time in a dual meet against Malibu. The quartet of Bekah Razo, Jessica Cruz, Alisa Lemere and Kelly Griffin clocked 1:59.41, dropping their season-best time by two seconds.

Razo also had a strong finish in the 100 free with a time of 1:06.66, only one second away from CIF consideration time. Lili Castillo swam a personal best of 1:29.77 in the 100 back. Cruz went 2:23 in the 200 freestyle.

For the Carpinteria boys, Forrest Van Stein dropped three seconds in the 200 free, from 2:12.69 to 2:09.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.