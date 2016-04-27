Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 3:02 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Dos Pueblos, Laguna Blanca Volleyball Sweep; Carpinteria Swimmers Meet CIF Time

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 27, 2016 | 7:14 p.m.

Middles Adams Shields and Elliot Brainer combined for 16 kills and four blocks and Eli Wopat blasted 14 kills from the outside and added a pair of blocks to lead Dos Pueblos to a 27-25, 25-16, 25-22 sweep of Santa Ynez in a non-league volleyball match on Wednesday.

Curren Malhotra and Jack Burns each had three kills and Dax Galvan had two. The Chargers,  who rallied from a 22-18 deficit in the first set, improved to 15-9 as they tune up for the CIF Playoffs. They play at Arroyo Grande on Thursday.

Laguna Blanca 3, Besant Hill 0

Sam Stegall and Spencer Rycroft provide tough serving for the Owls in a 25-8, 25-7, 25-7 sweep in the Condor League match.

Coach Jon Roberts praised the middle hitting of Stegall and Miles Mcgovern.

The Owls, ranked No. 2 in CIF Division 5, play at Division 4 fourth-ranked Santa Ynez on Thursday.

SWIMMING

Carpinteria's girls 200 free relay set a CIF qualifying time in a dual meet against Malibu. The quartet of Bekah Razo, Jessica Cruz, Alisa Lemere and Kelly Griffin clocked 1:59.41, dropping their season-best time by two seconds.

Razo also had a strong finish in the 100 free with a time of 1:06.66, only one second away from CIF consideration time.  Lili Castillo swam a personal best of 1:29.77 in the 100 back. Cruz went 2:23 in the 200 freestyle.

For the Carpinteria boys,  Forrest Van Stein dropped three seconds in the 200 free, from 2:12.69 to 2:09.

