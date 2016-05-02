Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 4:52 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos Leadership Team Steers National Bike to School Day Events

By Erisy Watt for COAST | May 2, 2016 | 9:45 a.m.

On Wednesday, May 4, 2016, Dos Pueblos High School will join schools around the country by bicycling, skateboarding, scootering or walking to school on National Bike to School Day (B2SD).

As part of the local CycleMAYnia festivities to celebrate National Bike Month, B2SD is being supported by COAST’s Safe Routes to School program. COAST is working with Leadership Team members at Dos Pueblos High School to put on some cool activities for their celebration.

The students have been busy making promo videos, designing posters and finding other creative ways to promote the benefits of active transportation. Physical and mental health, environmental stewardship, fostering community and saving money are all key messages of the event.

Music, posters and snacks will welcome students as they arrive car­free in the morning, with more activities at lunch, including an active transportation trivia wheel and prize raffle. 

COAST urges all drivers to be especially cautious on B2SD and watch for the increased bicycle and pedestrian traffic.

Erisy Watt is the project director of COAST.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 