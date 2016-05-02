Dos Pueblos Leadership Team Steers National Bike to School Day Events

On Wednesday, May 4, 2016, Dos Pueblos High School will join schools around the country by bicycling, skateboarding, scootering or walking to school on National Bike to School Day (B2SD).

As part of the local CycleMAYnia festivities to celebrate National Bike Month, B2SD is being supported by COAST’s Safe Routes to School program. COAST is working with Leadership Team members at Dos Pueblos High School to put on some cool activities for their celebration.

The students have been busy making promo videos, designing posters and finding other creative ways to promote the benefits of active transportation. Physical and mental health, environmental stewardship, fostering community and saving money are all key messages of the event.

Music, posters and snacks will welcome students as they arrive car­free in the morning, with more activities at lunch, including an active transportation trivia wheel and prize raffle.

COAST urges all drivers to be especially cautious on B2SD and watch for the increased bicycle and pedestrian traffic.

— Erisy Watt is the project director of COAST.