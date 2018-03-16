Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 8:42 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Dos Pueblos Leads Santa Barbara, 3-0, When Rain Stops Game

Isaac Coffey (21) and Evan Kling celebrate at home plate after Coffey’s two-run homer.
Isaac Coffey (21) and Evan Kling celebrate at home plate after Coffey’s two-run homer. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 16, 2018 | 7:06 p.m.

Dos Pueblos was leading Santa Barbara High 3-0 in the top of the fifth inning when the umpires called the Channel League baseball game at Eddie Mathews Field because of rain.

The Chargers had two runners on when the umpires stopped the game.

Dos Pueblos scored two runs in the first inning on a two-run homer by Isaac Coffey off Santa Barbara starter Scott Feldman.

Jed Donelan doubled in David Leon to make it 3-0 in the third inning. Evan Kling singled to right and Donelan headed for home. Santa Barbara right fielder Logan Foy fired the ball to catcher Anthony Firestone, who tagged out Donelan.

Santa Barbara loaded the bases against DP starter Dylan Kelley in the bottom of the third, but Kelley got Frankie Gamberdella to ground into a force play at second base to end the inning.

According to DP Athletic Director Dan Feldhaus, the game needed to go the full five innings in order to be an official game.

The resumption of the game will be played on April 3.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara catcher Anthony Firestone tags Jed Donelan who was trying to score on Evan Kling’s single. Logan Foy threw out Donelan. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara catcher Anthony Firestone tags Jed Donelan who was trying to score on Evan Kling’s single. Logan Foy threw out Donelan. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

