Dos Pueblos Line Dominates Cabrillo in 42-0 Victory

Eric Lopez Click to view larger
Dos Pueblos running back Eric Lopez dives into the end zone for a touchdown during 42-0 win over Cabrillo. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Dan Shiells, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | September 28, 2018 | 11:50 p.m.

If you're going to play smash-mouth football, it's best to be the one doing the smashing.

So, for Dos Pueblos High coach Doug Caines, it felt good to see his offensive line be on the right side of the equation Friday night as the Chargers opened Channel League play with a 42-0 win over Cabrillo at San Marcos High's Warkentin Stadium.

Caines felt his Chargers took it on the chin, literally, in a loss at Righetii last week and he challenged his line to respond this week.

"Frankly, we got punched in the mouth last week," he explained.  "I told them they needed to prove they were the line I thought they were."

Led by 6-foot-5, 345-pound behemoth Angel Flores, the Charger line was clearly dominant throughout on both sides of the ball against Cabrillo.

Dos Pueblos (4-2, 1-0) scored on its first three possessions, getting into the end zone on two short runs by Eric Lopez and another by David Leon. Dillon Roberts added a defensive score on a 41-yard fumble return as Dos Pueblos built a 28-0 lead at halftime. 

It scored on the first play of the second half on a 67-yard catch and run from Leon to Baylor Huyck and finished off the scoring with a 41-yard touchdown run by Diego Cruz. Jesse Mollkoy hit all his PAT kicks.

"We prepared well and played well,'' said Flores, who was easy to spot despite the Chargers' propensity for flipping him, pre-snap, to different sides of the ball. Flores was the guy with the little yellow rag tucked in the back of his belt and, oh, yeah, he was that 6-5, 345-pound guy who was pretty much doing anything he wanted Friday night against a winless Cabrillo team with 16 sophomores on its roster.

"I just did my assignments," he said. "I really have to give credit to my other guys, though. My boy, Roberto Vargas, and Sunny Graybill ... Ian Young and Christian Ruby, they all played well tonight."

Dillon Roberts Click to view larger
Dillon Roberts of Dos Pueblos stiff-arms Cabrillo running back Tito Maza as he returns an interception back for a touchdown. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

And it was exactly that kind of togetherness that Caines wanted to see.

"We like to eat family style," he said. "Like tapas, where everyone shares little pieces."

Lopez certainly ate his fair share, totaling 118 yards on 13 carries. But Leon also enjoyed an exceptionally clean pocket on passing plays, completing 6-of-8 attempts for 126 yards.

"We can pass the ball," said Caines, breaking a little smile as he thought about it. "But, yes, we are a run-oriented team. Everyone knows that. But we like to think we are a balanced offense with all the formations we use and because we have some athletic guards and tackles who we can move around to find good matchups.''

Cabrillo (0-6, 0-1) also did what damage it could on the ground, though it never got even close to the red zone. Senior running back Tito Miza kept banging away to lead all ball-carriers on the night with 123 yards on 24 attempts. But Cabrillo also had a pass picked off and lost two fumbles, including Roberts' strip-six, where he literally pulled the ball from a Cabrillo runner as he rushed in for the tackle and just kept going to the end zone.

"There's not any quit in these guys,'' said Cabrillo coach A.J. Pateras. "But we also keep hurting ourselves, with penalties, fumbles, breakdowns in execution. These guys need to understand that what you do Monday (at practice) has an impact on what you do Friday. We just have to execute better."    

