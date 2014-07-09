Dos Pueblos Little League 10-Year-Old All-Stars Win District 63 Championship

The Dos Pueblos Little League 10-year-old all-stars defeated their cross-town rivals, Goleta Valley South Little League, to claim the District 63 title on Monday night.

DPLL came out of the losers bracket to beat GVSLL in two straight championship games to earn the title.

In the finale, GVSLL jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. DPLL was able to chip away at the deficit and eventually take a 12-4 heading into the sixth inning.

GVSLL put up a fierce two-out rally in the sixth to pull within two runs before DPLL recorded the final out for a 12-10 victory.

Ryan Speshyock pitched five scoreless innings to earn the win. Jordan Rico earned the save for DPLL.

DPLL was led offensively by Josh Brennan 2-3 2 RBI, Kellan Montgomery 2-3 1 RBI, Rico 2-3 and Jackson Greaney 1-3 3 RBI.

This is the first 10-year-old all-star championship for DPLL since 2007.

DPLL is managed by Dr. Dan Brennan and coaches Jeff Greaney and Lee Speshyock.