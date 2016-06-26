Dos Pueblos Little League 10U All Stars Roll Past Ojai Valley

Youth Sports

Four players collected three hits, and the Dos Pueblos Little League 10-under All Stars rolled to 19-2 mercy-rule win over Ojai Valley on Sunday in a District 63 Tournament game at the Goleta Valley South Little League complex.

Dos Pueblos rapped out 19 hits in the game. David Gasper, Jonathan Rogers, Daniel Aronson and Jacob Molina each stroked three base hits. Aronson tripled with the bases loaded before scoring on a throwing error. Other DPLL players to get a hit were Shane Caballero, Isaac Veal, Seth Tedeschi, Esteban Villanueva, Sasha Holmes, Ian Gilmore and Tomas Gil.

The DPLL offense erupted for 3 runs in the first inning, 6 in the second inning, 3 in the third, and 7 in fourth.

Starting pitcher Sasha Holmes gave up two runs in two innings and struck out four batters to pick up the win. Molina threw two scoreless innings, picking up two strikeouts to close the game.

DPLL is now 2-1 in tournament pool play and will play unbeaten Goleta Valley South at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

