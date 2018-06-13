Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 6:46 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 
Dos Pueblos Little League 8U All Stars Pound the Ball in 17-7 Win

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 13, 2018 | 7:47 a.m.

The 8-under All-Stars of Dos Pueblos Little League banged out 14 hits in beating Montalvo Little League 17-7 in an elimination game of the District 63 Tournament at Ventura Foothill on Tuesday.

Dos Pueblos Little League 8-under all stars Click to view larger
The Dos Pueblos Little League 8 Under All Stars are playing in the District 63 Tournament at Ventura Foothill Little League.  (Courtesy photo)

Matty Brennan led the hitting enslaught, going 3 for 3 with four RBI. Three players collected two hits apiece: Adan Macias went 2-3 with two RBI, Carson Iza was 2-2 and drove in two runs and Conner Nightingale went 2-2 with a RBI.

Also collecting hits were Ollie Gesswein, Kian Palmer, Seth Orozco, Skylar Ngai and Holden Brey.

Grady Felix, Orozco, Palmer and Jonah Pepper shared the pitching duties.  Felix picked up the win and Pepper closed out the game, recording three strikeouts in the final inning.

Dos Pueblos is back in action on Friday.

The 8U All-Star team is managed by Jacob Pepper, with assistants Jeff Palmer and Dan Brennan.

