Dos Pueblos Little League 9U All Stars Rout Saticoy in District 63 Tourney

Youth Sports

Marcus Carbajal, Austin Wang and Max Means all hit doubles, powering the Dos Pueblos Little League 9-under All Stars to a 14-5 win over Saticoy in the District 63 Tournament at the Goleta Valley South LL Complex on Monday.

Dos Pueblos jumped out to a 5-0 lead and never looked back in posting their first win of the double-elimination tournament.

Pitchers Taylor Young, Shawn Razo, Carter Denier and Nicholas Salcido preserved the victory for DP, which continues play on Wednesday against Ventura Foothill at 5 p.m.



Other members of the 9U All-Star team include Brandon Stock, Tyler Roberts, Stone Saunders, Peter Swanson, Isaac Tellez and Harrison Latta.



