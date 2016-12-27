Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 4:21 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Dos Pueblos Little League Begins Drives to Build Batting Cages

By Dos Pueblos Little League | December 27, 2016 | 6:05 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos Little League has launched two important campaigns to help youth baseball players across the South Coast.

DPLL has partnered with Girsh Park, league sponsors and the DPLL community in an effort to build three new batting cages.

“These cages will really benefit our kids by creating more opportunities to learn to hit, warm up for games and also free up more practice space at our schools and parks,” said Dr. Dan Brennan, DPLL Board President. “A gift of any amount will make a difference in the lives our players.”

The goal is to have the cages built by the time baseball practices start in February. The league needs to raise $15,000. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Please click here or visit www.dpll.net to donate online.

DPLL has also created a scholarship fund in an attempt to bring Little League baseball to all kids in Goleta. A donation would help the League offer recreational baseball to more than 400 boys and girls on the South Coast.

Every donation of $100 will help give the gift of Little League baseball for a player in need. In addition to player scholarships, donations can also help us replace and upgrade baseball equipment and pay for park user fees.

Please consider making a year end, tax-deductible donation to Dos Pueblos Little League. Please click here to give the Gift of Dos Pueblos Little League baseball.

Dos Pueblos Little League is an all volunteer, non-profit 501c3 youth baseball little league serving Goleta since 1974.

