Dos Pueblos Little League Junior All Stars Roar Into District 63 Final

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 23, 2018 | 4:40 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos Little League Junior Division All Stars advanced to the District 63 Tournament championship with a 9-1 victory over Santa Paula on Saturday at Saticoy Little League.

Undefeated in the double-elimination tournament, Dos Pueblos will play an opponent to be determined next Saturday, June 30. A second championship game, if necessary, would be played on Monday, July 2.

Johnny Alvarado, Josh Brennan, Kellan Montgomery, Jordan Rico and Ryan Speshyock each doubled for Dos Pueblos, and Brennan, Speshyock and Joe Talarico each collected two hits.  Speshyock drove in three runs and Talarico had two RBI.

On the mound,  Jordan Rico, Gavin Jimerson, Jack Stowe and Montgomery combined to allow only four hits.

The Junior Division is for players 13-14 years old.
 

