Dos Pueblos Little League Junior Stars Advance to District 63 Finals

The Dos Pueblos Little League Junior All-Star team advanced to the District 63 Tournament championship game with an 11-1 victory over Santa Paula on Sunday.
Dos Pueblos scored its 11 runs on only five hits. Parker Ledbetter drove in four runs, three on a bases-loaded triple in the sixth inning.
Pitchers Dylan Ledbetter, Conner Gleisner, Evan Steinberger and Nate Feldhaus combined on a four-hitter.
Dos Pueblos plays again on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
