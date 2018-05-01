Dos Pueblos Little League Kicking Off New Season with Registration, Tryouts

Coming off one of its most successful seasons in history, the Dos Pueblos Little League is set to kick off its 2015 season at Girsh Park in Goleta.

The Dos Pueblos Little League offers premiere youth baseball from T-ball to Juniors Level. In 2014, the 10U, 11-year-old and Junior Divisions all won District 63 All-Star Championships.

“We are about to launch another amazing season of Dos Pueblos Little League baseball,” said Jami Brunner Stetler, DPLL president. “Dos Pueblos Little League baseball creates positive memories that last a lifetime for players and families.”

Online registration for the 2015 season is now under way. Players ages 5 to 14 may sign up now for $199, $110 for T-ball, through Jan. 18. After Jan. 18, players will be placed on a wait-list. There is a $20 discount on all siblings.

Tryouts/evaluations for the 2015 season are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 24. All players who attend the tryouts will be placed on a team. The Dos Pueblos Little League has also partnered with the Santa Barbara Athletic Roundtable to ensure that every manager is certified by the Positive Coaching Alliance.

The 2015 Dos Pueblos Little League season begins as Girsh Park moves forward with its dynamic Fields Forever 3 Capital Campaign. This campaign will help better support the existing programs at Girsh Park. The FF3 campaign will build a new field house that contains a full-service concession stand, restrooms and storage for the programs to utilize.

DPLL began in 1974 and moved to where the Camino Real Marketplace is in 1975. It remained there until 1997 when it moved to current home at Girsh Park.

“Dos Pueblos Little League baseball offers players a tremendous opportunity to learn high-level baseball skills and lifelong lessons that build character and integrity,” Brunner Stetler said.

Opening Day for the Dos Pueblos Little League and the Challengers is March 7.

— Scott Craig is the public information officer for the Dos Pueblos Little League.