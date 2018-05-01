Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 6:32 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos Little League Kicking Off New Season with Registration, Tryouts

By Scott Craig for Dos Pueblos Little League | January 12, 2015 | 2:04 p.m.

Coming off one of its most successful seasons in history, the Dos Pueblos Little League is set to kick off its 2015 season at Girsh Park in Goleta.

The Dos Pueblos Little League offers premiere youth baseball from T-ball to Juniors Level. In 2014, the 10U, 11-year-old and Junior Divisions all won District 63 All-Star Championships.

“We are about to launch another amazing season of Dos Pueblos Little League baseball,” said Jami Brunner Stetler, DPLL president. “Dos Pueblos Little League baseball creates positive memories that last a lifetime for players and families.”

Online registration for the 2015 season is now under way. Players ages 5 to 14 may sign up now for $199, $110 for T-ball, through Jan. 18. After Jan. 18, players will be placed on a wait-list. There is a $20 discount on all siblings.

Tryouts/evaluations for the 2015 season are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 24. All players who attend the tryouts will be placed on a team. The Dos Pueblos Little League has also partnered with the Santa Barbara Athletic Roundtable to ensure that every manager is certified by the Positive Coaching Alliance.

The 2015 Dos Pueblos Little League season begins as Girsh Park moves forward with its dynamic Fields Forever 3 Capital Campaign. This campaign will help better support the existing programs at Girsh Park. The FF3 campaign will build a new field house that contains a full-service concession stand, restrooms and storage for the programs to utilize.

DPLL began in 1974 and moved to where the Camino Real Marketplace is in 1975. It remained there until 1997 when it moved to current home at Girsh Park.

“Dos Pueblos Little League baseball offers players a tremendous opportunity to learn high-level baseball skills and lifelong lessons that build character and integrity,” Brunner Stetler said.

Opening Day for the Dos Pueblos Little League and the Challengers is March 7.

— Scott Craig is the public information officer for the Dos Pueblos Little League.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 