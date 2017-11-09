Dos Pueblos Little League Opens 2018 Registration

Program runs gamut from TBall through Juniors-level for kids ages 4-14

Registration is now open for the 2018 Dos Pueblos Little League season. Dos Pueblos Little League, established in 1974, provides community-based, recreational baseball for boys and girls aged 4-14 years old.

Divisions include Tball, Coach Pitch, Machine Pitch, Minors/Majors kid pitch, Juniors, and a Challengers Division for children with special adaptive needs.

Early Bird online registration is now open for all divisions at www.DPLL.net.

“We are all really excited about the 2018 Dos Pueblos Little League season,” said Dr. Dan Brennan, president of DPLL.

“We have grown into the largest Little League on the South Coast and we are looking forward to another fun season. We love our DPLL community,” he said.

DPLL also will host a walk-up registration table 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the DPLL concessions building at Girsh Park. New players should consult www.DPLL.net for a list of documents to bring to register for the first time.

​Any child who lives or attends a school within DPLL league boundaries is eligible to play at DPLL. For more information on league boundaries, visit www.DPLL.net.

Dos Pueblos Little League baseball begins with TBall and goes through Juniors-level. DPLL partners with the Positive Coaching Alliance to offer positive instruction with a focus on teaching the game to the next generation of youth baseball players.

Early Bird cost to register by Nov. 30 is $145 for Tball and $195 for older divisions. Starting Dec. 1, registration fees will increase. A $15 discount is offered for sibling registrations.

Player evaluations will take place in January. The season runs from March-May, with practices beginning in February. Children with special needs can also sign up for Challengers baseball.

To register and learn more about DPLL, visit www.DPLL.net.

“We’re committed to maintain DPLL’s reputation as a family-friendly, community-based league and a place for boys and girls to play high-quality baseball,” Brennan said. “A child’s Little League memories can last a lifetime.”

— Dos Pueblos Little League.