Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 11:27 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Advice

Dos Pueblos Little League Opens Registration for 2016 Season

By Josh Molina for Dos Pueblos Little League | November 10, 2015 | 1:29 p.m.

Registration is now open for the 2016 Dos Pueblos Little League season. DPLL provides fun, family-friendly baseball for children from 4–13 years old.

2016 will mark the 42nd year of the Dos Pueblos Little League. Generations of families have enjoyed a rewarding, enriching baseball experience through the league.

“The upcoming season promises to be the best ever,” said Jami Brunner Stetler, president of the DPLL board of directors. “We are committed to offering our youth and families an amazing baseball experience.”

DPLL baseball begins with T-Ball and goes all the way through Juniors level. Coaches are committed to positive instruction with a focus on teaching the game to the next generation of youth baseball players.

The cost to register is $120 for T-Ball now and $135 starting Jan. 1, 2016. For levels above T-Ball, the cost is $165 now and $195 beginning Jan. 1, 2016.

Player evaluations take place Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016. Opening Day is Saturday, March 5, 2016.

The season runs through May 2016 and players have the opportunity to play age-appropriate all-stars level baseball during the summer.

“Come build lifelong memories with the Dos Pueblos Little League,” Brunner Stetler said. “Youth baseball can be a fantastic experience for the entire family.”

To register and learn more about the League, visit www.dpll.net or the league's Facebook page.

Josh Molina represents Dos Pueblos Little League.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 