Dos Pueblos Little League Opens Registration for 2016 Season

Registration is now open for the 2016 Dos Pueblos Little League season. DPLL provides fun, family-friendly baseball for children from 4–13 years old.

2016 will mark the 42nd year of the Dos Pueblos Little League. Generations of families have enjoyed a rewarding, enriching baseball experience through the league.

“The upcoming season promises to be the best ever,” said Jami Brunner Stetler, president of the DPLL board of directors. “We are committed to offering our youth and families an amazing baseball experience.”

DPLL baseball begins with T-Ball and goes all the way through Juniors level. Coaches are committed to positive instruction with a focus on teaching the game to the next generation of youth baseball players.

The cost to register is $120 for T-Ball now and $135 starting Jan. 1, 2016. For levels above T-Ball, the cost is $165 now and $195 beginning Jan. 1, 2016.

Player evaluations take place Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016. Opening Day is Saturday, March 5, 2016.

The season runs through May 2016 and players have the opportunity to play age-appropriate all-stars level baseball during the summer.

“Come build lifelong memories with the Dos Pueblos Little League,” Brunner Stetler said. “Youth baseball can be a fantastic experience for the entire family.”

To register and learn more about the League, visit www.dpll.net or the league's Facebook page.

— Josh Molina represents Dos Pueblos Little League.