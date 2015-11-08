Dos Pueblos Little League Opens Registration for 2016 Season

Advice

Registration is now open for the 2016 Dos Pueblos Little League season. Dos Pueblos Little League provides fun, family-friendly baseball for children from 4 to 13 years old.

2016 will mark the 42nd year of the Dos Pueblos Little League in Goleta. Generations of families have enjoyed a rewarding, enriching baseball experience through the league, which plays its games at Girsh Park across from Camino Real Marketplace.

“The upcoming season promises to be the best ever,” said Jami Brunner-Stetler, president of the DPLL Board of Directors. “We are committed to offering our youth and families an amazing baseball experience.”

Dos Pueblos Little League baseball begins with T-Ball and goes all the way through Juniors level. Coaches are committed to positive instruction with a focus on teaching the game to the next generation of youth baseball players.

The cost to register is $120 for T-Ball now and $135 starting Jan. 2. For levels above T-Ball, the cost is $165 now and $195 beginning Jan. 2.

Player evaluations take place Saturday, Jan. 23, with Opening Day scheduled for Saturday, March 5. The season runs through May and players have the opportunity to play age-appropriate All-Stars level baseball during the summer.

“Come build lifelong memories with the Dos Pueblos Little League,” Brunner-Stetler said. “Youth baseball can be a fantastic experience for the entire family.”

Click here to register and learn more about Dos Pueblos Little League. Click here to connect with Dos Pueblos Little League on Facebook.

— Joshua Molina is the spokesman for the Dos Pueblos Little League.