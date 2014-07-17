Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 1:35 pm | Fair with Haze 70º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos Little League Sweeps District Championships for First Time in 40-Year History

By Dos Pueblos Little League | July 17, 2014 | 10:47 a.m.

The Dos Pueblos Little League enjoyed a record-setting and historic year in 2014.

DPLL
Dos Pueblos Little League's Juniors team also won a District 63 title. The Juniors division is made up of players in their final year of Little League. (Dos Pueblos Little League photo)

For the first time in DPLL’s 40-year history, three of the league’s teams won District 63 All-Star Championships. The victories illustrate countless hours of volunteer efforts by managers and coaches, and phenomenal effort and talent displayed by DPLL players.

The DPLL’s 10-year-old All-Stars, managed by Dr. Dan Brennan, had to win two consecutive championship games against a strong Goleta Valley South Little League team to capture their first 10-year-old District 63 Championship since 2007. Brennan's team then battled their way to the Section 1 Championship Game before losing a one-run heartbreaker to Moorpark Little League.

“This is an unbelievably talented and hardworking group of boys," Dr. Brennan said. "They competed at the plate and in the field with every pitch and always believed in themselves. This is a huge accomplishment for these boys, and they represented DPLL with pride. I could not be more proud of them.”

The successes didn’t stop there.

The DPLL’s 10/11-Year-Old All-Stars, led by manager Scott Craig, triumphed also over GVSLL to win the District 63 Championship.

“Over the past month, we have worked tirelessly to improve every day, and it showed on the field,” Craig said.

DPLL also showed its baseball dominance with a District 63 All-Stars victory by its Juniors team, led by manager Mike Landis. The Juniors division is made up of ball players in their final year of Little League.

In addition to DPLL winning three district titles, the 12-year-old All-Stars made it to the championship game, led by Dylan Ledbetter slugging a league record 12 home runs during the All-Star tournament. As a team, the 12-year-olds belted an astonishing 28 home runs. The 12-year-old All-Star team was managed by Stoney Stetler.

DPLL 11
DPLL’s 10/11-Year-Old All-Stars triumphed over GVSLL to win the District 63 Championship. (Dos Pueblos Little League photo)

The 10-year-old All-Star team is made up of manager Dr. Brennan and assistant coaches Jeff Greaney and Lee Speshyock. The roster: Josh Brennan, Krue Court, Dax Donati, Dylan Gesswein, Jackson Greaney, Carson Mercier, Joseph Molina, Kellan Montgomery, Mikey Perez, Jordan Rico, Josiah Severson, Ryan Speshyock and Joseph Talarico.

The 11-year-old All-Star team is comprised of manager Craig and coaches Dennis Montgomery and Jay Borgeson. The roster: Dylan Borgeson, Trevor Craig, Jordan Davis, Devin Goodwin, Ben Hoffmann, Kylan Johnson, Thomas Mock, Ty Montgomery, Alex Moosbrugger, Justin Orozco, Jack Parrish, Cole Philip and Connor Swanson.

DPLL
Dr. Dan Brennan, left, who manages Dos Pueblos Little League’s 10-year-old All-Stars, and Scott Craig, manager of the 11-year-old All-Stars, celebrate their teams' successful season. (Dos Pueblos Little League photo)

The Junior All-Stars team is made up of manager Landis and coaches John Yamasaki, Mike Dzierski and Stan Soto. The roster: Davey Demeter, Will Goodwin, Thomas Jimenez, Jacob Juarez, Joe Landis, David Leon, Matt Molina, Joey Rainbolt, Caleb Severson, Zach Wright, Will Yamasaki, Jasper Yost and Richy Zajic.

“We are so proud of our DPLL boys," said Jami Stetler, DPLL board president. "Championships do not happen without a strong work ethic a positive attitude and a lot of dedication. Thank you to these boys and their coaches for making this a most memorable 40th anniversary season. They worked hard, played hard, and win or lose, represented DPLL with excellent sportsmanship.”

The victories come as DPLL celebrates its 40th anniversary of the league.

All regular season games are played at Girsh Park in Goleta.

The DPLL appreciates all of its parental and community support. Click here for more information about DPLL and to sign up for the 2015 season.

 

