Dos Pueblos Little League U12 All-Stars Win District 63 Opener

Youth Sports

Ryan Speshyock, Mikey Perez and Jordan Rico combined on two-hit shutout, and the Dos Pueblos Little League 12-Under All-Stars opened the District 63 Tournament with a 10-0 baseball win over Ventura Coastal on Sunday at Girsh Park. The game was called after the fourth inning on a mercy rule.

The Dos Pueblos defense turned a pair of double plays behind the pitchers.

At the plate, Josh Brennan went 2 for 3 with 4 RBIs and a solo home run. Joe Talarico and Johnny Alvarado each had two hits as well. Also picking up hits were Carson Mercier, Perez, Rico and Speshyock.

Dos Pueblos is back in action Tuesday against Santa Paula at 5 p.m., at Girsh Park.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.