Baseball

Dos Pueblos LL 10-Under All Stars Beat Coast, Reach Section Tourney Finals

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | July 13, 2017

The Dos Pueblos Little League 10-under All-Star team advanced to the championship game of the Section 1 Tournament with a 12-2 win over Coast Little League on Thursday night in Nipomo. The game was called after four innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.

Dos Pueblos will play the winner of Friday's elimination game between Coast and Moorpark on Saturday at noon.

Shane Grant led a potent offense with three singles. Derek Brunet had a pair of singles, Alexander Hajda smacked a double and single, Taylor Nagy ripped a double and a triple and Charlie Potter had two singles.

On the mound, Potter and Taylor combined for seven strikeouts

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

