Dos Pueblos LL 10-Under All Stars Beat Coast, Reach Section Tourney Finals

Baseball

The Dos Pueblos Little League 10-under All-Star team advanced to the championship game of the Section 1 Tournament with a 12-2 win over Coast Little League on Thursday night in Nipomo. The game was called after four innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.

Dos Pueblos will play the winner of Friday's elimination game between Coast and Moorpark on Saturday at noon.

Shane Grant led a potent offense with three singles. Derek Brunet had a pair of singles, Alexander Hajda smacked a double and single, Taylor Nagy ripped a double and a triple and Charlie Potter had two singles.

On the mound, Potter and Taylor combined for seven strikeouts

