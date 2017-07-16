Dos Pueblos LL 10-Under All Stars Score Dramatic Win in Extra Innings to Capture Section Title

Baseball

Alexander Hajda hit a double to score Seth Tedeschi in the bottom of the eighth inning, lifting the Dos Pueblos Little League 10-under All Stars to a dramatic 6-5 victory over Moorpark for the Section 1 Championship on Saturday in Nipomo.

The team advances to the State Championship in Palmdale, July 21.

Dos Pueblos was trailing in the fifth inning when Zach Gesswein slammed a two-out bases-loaded double to tie the score at 4-4.

"This was a see-saw battle and the kids played their hearts out and never gave up," said DP manager Tom Demourkas.

"That was one of the best 10-year-old games I have ever seen," said DJ Gesswein, assistant coach.

With the scored tied 5-5 in the second extra inning, Tedeschi doubled in the eighth and Hajda followed with his walk-off hit.

Derek Brunet started the game on the hill for DP, followed by Charlie Potter, Tedeschi and closer Shane Grant.



Assistant coach Dr. Dan Brennan said the game was the most exciting he'd ever been a part of.

"I am so proud of our team and our league," Brennan said. "We are looking forward to representing District 63 and Section 1 in our quest to bring a state championship back to Goleta."

DPLL won the District 63 championship earlier this month.



The DPLL 10U roster consists of: Zach Gesswein, Shane Grant, Andy Brennan, Brody Demourkas, Charlie Potter, Derek Brunet, Seth Tedeschi, Scott Nightingale, Liam Hurley, Alexander Hajda, Jacob Barsky, Taylor Nagy and Mateo Saldana.



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.