Dos Pueblos LL 10U, 11U All-Stars Roll in District 63 Openers

Baseball

Justin Stock and Esteban Villanueva combined on a four-inning no-hitter, leading the Dos Pueblos Little League 11-under All-Stars to a 16-0 win over Ojai in the opener of the 11U District 63 Tournament on Monday night in Ojai.

Tomas Gil, Hayden Lo, Villanueva, Chandler Shellaberger and Lukas Ginder all had multiple hits, and Santiago Perez III drew two walks and singled in the game that was called on the mercy rule.

Dos Pueblos returns to the field on Thursday against Santa Paula.

DPLL 10U ALL-STARS WIN OPENER

Derek Brunet struck out five and didn't allow a hit in 2.2 innings, and three players had multiple hits for the Dos Pueblos Little League 10-under All-Stars in a 16-2 rout over host Ojai in the District 63 All-Star Tournament opener on Monday.

Taylor Nagy, Alexander Hajda and Liam Hurley each had multiple hits, while Shane Grant walked twice.

Charlie Potter and Seth Tedeschi followed Brunet on the mound and finished out the mercy-rule victory.

Dos Pueblos next plays Fillmore on Thursday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.