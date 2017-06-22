Dos Pueblos LL 10U All Stars Batter Fillmore, 18-3

Four players had three hits for the Dos Pueblos Little League 10-under All Stars in an 18-3 victory over Fillmore in a District 63 Tournament game in Ojai on Thursday,
Zach Gesswein, Taylor Nagy, Alexander Hadja and Seth Tedeschi paced the offense with three hits apiece.
Derek Brunet hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning and singled. Shane Grant, Liam Hurley, Jacob Barsky and Scotty Nightingale also singled.
Nagy, Brunet and Charlie Potter combined for six strikeouts on the mound.
DPLL is now 2-0 in the tournament.
