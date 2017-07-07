Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 7:45 am | Fair 44º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Dos Pueblos LL 10U All Stars Beat the Heat, Montalvo to Win District 63 Title

The Dos Pueblos Little League 10-under All Stars captured the District 63 championship. Click to view larger
The Dos Pueblos Little League 10-under All Stars captured the District 63 championship. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 7, 2017 | 10:28 p.m.

Playing in 100-plus-degree temperatures in Ojai, the Dos Pueblos Little League 10-under All Stars defeated Montalvo, 9-6, Friday night to win the District 63 Championship.

Shane Grant and Derek Brunet hit three singles to pace the Dos Pueblos offense.Charlie Potter slammed a clutch hit in the top of the 6th to drive in an insurance run.

On defense, Brunet made a key double play, touching third base and throwing across to first base for the out to kill a Montalvo rally.

Taylor Nagy started on the mound and Seth Tedeschi threw the last 4.1 innings. 

"Pitching locked it down for us," assistant coach DJ Gesswein said. "Seth Tedeschi took control of the game in the second inning and pitched lights out."

Gesswein said he was proud how the team fought back from an early deficit.

"I am so proud of the way these boys represented Dos Pueblos Little League and District 63," said DPLL Board President and assistant coach Dr. Dan Brennan. "These kids and coaches dedicated themselves and played their hearts out.  We are proud to bring back the banner to Goleta."

Manager Tom Demourkas added: "This tournament has been a real team effort. I am grateful to all the kids and their families."

The DPLL 10U All-Stars are made up of Zach Gesswein, Andy Brennan, Shane Grant, Seth Tedeschi, Taylor Nagy, Derek Brunet, Alexander Hajda, Liam Hurley, Brody Demourkas, Scott Nightingale, Charlie Potter, Jacob Barsky and Mateo Saldana.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

