Dos Pueblos LL 10U All Stars Edge Moorpark in Section Tournament

Baseball

The Dos Pueblos Little League 10-under All Stars took home another win on Wednesday night in Nipomo, beating Moorpark, 4-3, in the opener of the Section 1 Tournament.

The win follows their District 63 championship last week in Ojai.

Shane Grant, the Dos Pueblos lead-off batter, started the game off with a double. Derek Brunet followed with a run-scoring hit and pinch-runner Andy Brennan stole second base. He then scored on a base hit by Alexander Hajda for a 2-0 lead.

Brunet hit a home run for Dos Pueblos.

With the score tied going into the top of the sixth inning, Charlie Potter singled to drive in the go-ahead run.

Grant relieved Brunet on the mound and pitched well. Potter and Seth Tedeschi closed out the game. The four pitchers combined for seven strikeouts.

DPLL returns to action Thursday against Coast Little League at 5 p.m.

