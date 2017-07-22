Baseball
Dos Pueblos LL 10U All Stars Lose So Cal Opener
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 22, 2017 | 10:29 a.m.
The Dos Pueblos Little League 10-under All Stars suffered a 5-3 loss to Fontana Community in the first round of the So Cal Division 3 Tournament in Palmdale.
Dos Pueblos drops into the elimination round and plays Allied Gardens on Sunday at Domenic Massari Park. Allied Gardens was beaten by Santa Margarita, 23-3, on Saturday.
