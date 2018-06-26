Dos Pueblos LL 11-Under All Stars Rout Fillmore

The Dos Pueblos Little League 11-under All-Stars earned their first win of the District 63 All-Star Tournament, routing Fillmore 13-0 on Tuesday at Saticoy.
Derek Brunet threw a five-inning complete game, racking up seven strikeouts.
Ryan Kohler, Liam Hurley, Taylor Nagy and Brunet each had two hits, while Jacob Barsky, Andy Newendorp, Brody Demourkas, Mateo Saldana, Scott Nightingale and Andy Brennan added single hits.
The DPLL 11U team will play next at 9:30 a.m., Saturday at Saticoy Little League.
