Dos Pueblos LL 11U All Stars Advance to District 63 Tournament Final

Youth Sports

The Dos Pueblos Little League 11-under All-Stars advanced to the District 63 Tournament finals with a 13-5 win over Saticoy on Monday.

Dos Pueblos will play Goleta Valley South in the championship game on Friday.

Dos Pueblos broke open Monday's game by scoring six runs in the fourth inning to take an 11-2 lead.

Liam Hurley had a single and double, Taylor Nagy and Brody Demourkas each hit two singles and Derek Brunet doubled, walked and had two singles to lead the DPLL offense. Andy Newendorp singled, Nathan Hadsal singled and Cal Denier got a hit.

Starting pitcher Brunet struck out three batters in four innings and closer Nagy struck out the side in the sixth inning.

