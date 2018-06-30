Dos Pueblos LL 11U All Stars Eliminate Santa Paula

Youth Sports

Derek Brunet had three hits and reliever Liam Hurley struck out seven in three innings to lead the Dos Pueblos Little League 11-under All Stars to a 6-2 win over Santa Paula on Saturday in a District 63 Tournament elimination game at Saticoy Little League.

Brunet, Ryan Kohler and Hurley combined for the pitching win.

Carter Low, Brody Demourkas, Kohler, Andy Newendorp and Scott Nightingale contributed to the offense with base hits.

Dos Pueblos will play Saticoy on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Saticoy.

The winner of that game will advance to the championship game against Goleta Valley South Little League.

