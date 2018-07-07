Dos Pueblos LL 11U All Stars Force 2nd Title Game Against Goleta Valley South

Youth Sports

Dos Pueblos Little League’s 11-under All Stars forced a second championship game in the District 63 Tournament by defeating Goleta Valley South 9-5 on Friday.

The teams will meet on Sunday for the title.

Taylor Nagy struck out nine and had two hits to lead Dos Pueblos. Jacob Barsky, Andy Newendorp, Brody Demourkas, Scott Nightengale, Andy Brennan and Carter Low all had singles.

Dos Pueblos trailed 2-0 after the first inning but responded in the second with four runs to take the lead for good. It built the lead to 6-3 in the fifth.