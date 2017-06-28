Dos Pueblos LL 12U All Stars Edge Santa Paula to Reach District 63 Final

Baseball

Jack Stowe and Jordan Rico turned in stellar pitching performances, and Arjun Gunda drove in the winning run in the fifth inning as the Dos Pueblos Little League 12-under All Stars defeated Santa Paula, 2-1, to reach the championship game at the District 63 Tournament on Wednesday.

Dos Pueblos (4-1) will face undefeated Goleta Valley South on Friday in Santa Paula.

Stowe struck out eight batters in 4.1 innings and Rico finished the game with five strikeouts, including striking out the side in the final inning.

Dos Pueblos collected nine hits in the game. Luke Varesio singled in the fifth inning and scored on a double by Rico. Rico advanced to third on a fly ball to the outfield by Gavin Jimerson and scored the go-ahed run on a base hit by Gunda.

The 12U team is managed by DJ Gesswein, with assistant coaches Dan Stowe and Josh Molina.

DPLL 10U ALL STARS ROUT SANTA PAULA

The Dos Pueblos Little League 10-under All Stars slammed Santa Paula, 15-3, Wednesday night to reach the District 63 Tournament championship game.



Alexander Hajda hit three doubles, while Derek Brunet, Seth Tedeschi and Brody DeMourkas doubled twice.



Andy Brennan cracked a big single in the third inning. Zach Gesswein, Jacob Barsky, Mateo Saldana, Liam Hurley and Shane Grant also smacked hits during the game. DPLL hit through the entire lineup during the first inning.



The championship game is next Wednesday in Ojai.

