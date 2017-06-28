Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 12:45 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Dos Pueblos LL 12U All Stars Edge Santa Paula to Reach District 63 Final

DPLL 10-under All Stars also make division championship game

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 28, 2017 | 10:14 p.m.

Jack Stowe and Jordan Rico turned in stellar pitching performances, and Arjun Gunda drove in the winning run in the fifth inning as the Dos Pueblos Little League 12-under All Stars defeated Santa Paula, 2-1, to reach the championship game at the District 63 Tournament on Wednesday.

Dos Pueblos (4-1) will face undefeated Goleta Valley South on Friday in Santa Paula.

Stowe struck out eight batters in 4.1 innings and Rico finished the game with five strikeouts, including striking out the side in the final inning.

Dos Pueblos collected nine hits in the game. Luke Varesio singled in the fifth inning and scored on a double by Rico. Rico advanced to third on a fly ball to the outfield by Gavin Jimerson and scored the go-ahed run on a base hit by Gunda.

The 12U team is managed by DJ Gesswein, with assistant coaches Dan Stowe and Josh Molina.

DPLL 10U ALL STARS ROUT SANTA PAULA

The Dos Pueblos Little League 10-under All Stars slammed Santa Paula, 15-3, Wednesday night to reach the District 63 Tournament championship game.

Alexander Hajda hit three doubles, while Derek Brunet, Seth Tedeschi and Brody DeMourkas doubled twice.

Andy Brennan cracked a big single in the third inning. Zach Gesswein, Jacob Barsky, Mateo Saldana, Liam Hurley and Shane Grant also smacked hits during the game. DPLL hit through the entire lineup during the first inning.

The championship game is next Wednesday in Ojai.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 