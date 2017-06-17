Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 11:04 am | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Dos Pueblos LL 12U All-Stars Homer 5 Times in District 63 Tourney Opener

Manager DJ Gesswein talks to his Dos Pueblos Little League 12-Under All-Star team after its win against Montalvo on Saturday. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 17, 2017 | 7:35 p.m.

Dos Pueblos Little League belted five home runs, including a third-inning grand slam by Kaden Guron, and rolled to 26-1 win over Montalvo in the opening game of the District 63 12-Under All-Stars Tournament on Saturday in Santa Paula.

Gavin Jimerson hit two homers and Jack Stowe and Parker Randolph added roundtrippers in a game that was called after four innings on the mercy rule.

Jimerson also had two doubles and a walk and Randolph added three singles and walked. Luke Varesio hit three singles and a double and Dylan Gesswein hit two doubles and two singles. Every player in the DP lineup reached base by a hit or a walk.

DP pitchers Jimerson, Kevin Wirtz and Jordan Rico combined for eight strikeouts.

DP will play Santa Paula on Tuesday at the Santa Paula Little League fields.

The 12U All-Stars are managed by DJ Gesswein.

DOS PUEBLOS JUNIORS BEAT FILLMORE

The Dos Pueblos Little League Junior All-Stars defeated Fillmore, 5-2, in the first game of the double-elimination all-star tournament.

Jackson Greaney pitched 4.1 innings and Kris Alvarado finished the last 2.2 innings.

Greaney went 3 for 4 at the plate and Josiah Severson went 2-3.

The DP Juniors are managed by Jeff Greaney. 

