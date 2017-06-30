Dos Pueblos LL 12U Stars Hold Off Goleta Valley South, Force Deciding Game for District 63 Title

Baseball

The Dos Pueblos Little League 12-under All Stars held off a furious rally by Goleta Valley South and took a 9-8 victory on Friday to force a winner-take-all final for the District 63 Tournament championship in Santa Paula.

The title game is on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Angel Rubio belted a grand slam in the first inning and Parker Randolph added a two-run shot during a three-run second, helping Dos Pueblos to a 9-0 lead against undefeated Goleta Valley South.

Goleta Valley South battled back, scoring eight runs in the last two innings. Brendan Cekada smacked two homers and Nicky Fell also hit one out of the park.

Gavin Jimerson, the third pitcher for DPLL, stopped the GVS rally. Jordan Rico started for DP and struck out 11. He also was big at the plate, collecting four singles. Kevin Wirtz followed Rico on the mound and struck out two.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.