Dos Pueblos LL 9U All Stars Stay Alive in District 63 Tournament

Youth Sports

The Dos Pueblos Little League 9-under All Stars outlasted Ventura Foothill, 12-9, in an elimination game of the District 63 Tournament on Wednesday at the Goleta Valley South Complex.

The victory sends DP into a Thursday game against Montalvo, with the winner advancing to Saturday's tournament final against host Goleta Valley South.

Austin Wang, Carter Denier, and Nicholas Salcido each had 3 RBI to power the Dos Pueblos.

Marcus Carbajal pitched two-plus innings to get the win, with Taylor Young, Shawn Razo, and Nicholas preserving the victory.

Other members of the DPLL 9U All-Star Team include Brandon Stock, Tyler Roberts, Stone Saunders, Peter Swanson, Isaac Tellez, Harrison Latta, and Max Means. The manager is Jeff Denier, with assistants Chad Wang and John Young.



