Dos Pueblos LL 9U Stars Beat Montalvo, Reach District 63 Final

Dos Pueblos Little League battled through the elimination bracket to reach the championship game of the District 63 9-under All-Start Tournament.

Dos Pueblos hit four doubles and defeated Montalvo, 11-5, on Thursday, setting up a title showdown with host Goleta Valley South on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the GVSLL Complex.

Shawn Razo, Marcus Carbajal, Max Means and Stone Saunders each doubled for DP to support the pitching of Carter Denier, Nicholas Salcido and Taylor Young.

Dos Pueblos has won three straight games after dropping a 9-8 decision against Goleta Valley South in its tournament opener.

Other members of the DPLL 9U All-Star Team include Brandon Stock, Tyler Roberts, Peter Swanson, Isaac Tellez, Harrison Latta, and Austin Wang. The manager is Jeff Denier with assistants Chad Wang and John Young.

