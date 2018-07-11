Thursday, July 12 , 2018, 10:13 am | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Youth Sports

Dos Pueblos LL All Stars Sweep Thousand Oaks to Capture Section 1 Junior Division Championship

Dos Pueblos LL Junior All Stars Section champions Click to view larger
The Dos Pueblos Little League Junior Division All Stars added a Section 1 championship to the District 63 title they won earlier this summer. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 11, 2018 | 8:16 a.m.

The Dos Pueblos Little League Junior Division All Stars scored 10 unanswered runs to rally from a 7-1 deficit and defeat Thousand Oaks Little League, 11-8, to complete a sweep of the best-of-three series and win the Section 1 Championship on Tuesday night in Thousand Oaks.

Dos Pueblos now advances to the Southern California State Tournament, July 14-25, at Conejo Creek Ballpark and Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks.

Tim Lisi's squeeze bunt scored Jordan Rico to give the District 63 champions a 1-0 in the top of the second inning.

Thousand Oaks answered in the bottom of the inning, erupting for seven runs on six hits.

Dos Pueblos chipped away at the deficit, scoring runs in each of the next five innings to take an 11-7 lead into the bottom of the seventh.

Thousand Oaks made it 11-8 before shortstop Joe Talarico snared a soft liner for the final out and the championship.

Talarico was the winning pitcher. He pitched 2.1 scoreless innings and struck out one.  Ryan Speshyock pitched the final three innings to earn the save for the second straight game.  He struck out four.

Johnny Alvarado led a 10-hit Dos Pueblos offense, going 2 for 4 with three runs scored, two RBI and two stolen bases.  Josh Brennan was also 2-4 with a run scored, a RBI and two stolen bases.  Gavin Jimerson was 2-2 with a run scored and two RBI.  Talarico also went 2-2 with a run scored and a RBI.

Dos Pueblos won the first game of the series 5-3.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 