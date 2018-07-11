Dos Pueblos LL All Stars Sweep Thousand Oaks to Capture Section 1 Junior Division Championship

Youth Sports

The Dos Pueblos Little League Junior Division All Stars scored 10 unanswered runs to rally from a 7-1 deficit and defeat Thousand Oaks Little League, 11-8, to complete a sweep of the best-of-three series and win the Section 1 Championship on Tuesday night in Thousand Oaks.

Dos Pueblos now advances to the Southern California State Tournament, July 14-25, at Conejo Creek Ballpark and Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks.

Tim Lisi's squeeze bunt scored Jordan Rico to give the District 63 champions a 1-0 in the top of the second inning.

Thousand Oaks answered in the bottom of the inning, erupting for seven runs on six hits.

Dos Pueblos chipped away at the deficit, scoring runs in each of the next five innings to take an 11-7 lead into the bottom of the seventh.

Thousand Oaks made it 11-8 before shortstop Joe Talarico snared a soft liner for the final out and the championship.

Talarico was the winning pitcher. He pitched 2.1 scoreless innings and struck out one. Ryan Speshyock pitched the final three innings to earn the save for the second straight game. He struck out four.

Johnny Alvarado led a 10-hit Dos Pueblos offense, going 2 for 4 with three runs scored, two RBI and two stolen bases. Josh Brennan was also 2-4 with a run scored, a RBI and two stolen bases. Gavin Jimerson was 2-2 with a run scored and two RBI. Talarico also went 2-2 with a run scored and a RBI.

Dos Pueblos won the first game of the series 5-3.

