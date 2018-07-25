Dos Pueblos LL Junior All Stars Fall in SoCal Tourney Consolation Final

Youth Sports

Dos Pueblos Little League’s Junior All Stars lost 8-5 to East Fullerton in the consolation bracket final of the Southern California Division 3 state tournament at Thousand Oaks on Tuesday.

East Fullerton advances to the final against undefeated Manhattan Beach. The tournament champion moves on to the Western Region Tournament in San Jose.

Dos Pueblos reached the So Cal Tournament by winning the District 63 and Section 1 championships. It was the last local Little League All-Star team competing in post-season competition.

