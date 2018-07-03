Dos Pueblos LL Junior All Stars Hold Off Goleta Valley South to Claim District 63 Pennant

Youth Sports

Ryan Speshyock struck out the last two batters with the bases loaded, and Dos Pueblos Little League edged Goleta Valley South, 8-7, to win the District 63 Junior Division Tournament championship on Monday night.

Speshyock relieved starter Jordan Rico and pitched the last four innings. He also contributed at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI.

Lead-off hitter Johnny Alvarado had a big game for DPLL. He went 3-3 with a triple, scored three runs and stole three bases.

The Dos Pueblos Junior All Stars move on to the Sectional Tournament, hosted by Thousand Oaks, July 9-11. They'll face the District 63 champion in a three-game series.

The members of the Dos Pueblos Junior All Stars are: Johnny Alvarado, Josh Brennan, Kellan Montgomery, Parker Randolph, Jordan Rico, Joe Talarico, Tim Lisi, Ryan Speshyock, Joe Molina, Gavin Jimerson, Jack Stowe, Carson Mercier, Andrew Tabbert, and Dylan Gesswein. The team is managed by Steve Buratto and coached by D.J. Gesswein and Lee Speshyock. The team advances to the Sectional Tournament hosted by Thousand Oaks