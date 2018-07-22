Dos Pueblos LL Junior All Stars Make Final 4 of SoCal State Tournament

Youth Sports

Kellan Montgomery drove in five runs, powering the Dos Pueblos Little League Junior All Stars to a 19-9 mercy-rule win over Lemon Grove Little League of San Diego in an elimination game of the Southern California State Tournament on Sunday in Thousand Oaks.

Montgomery doubled and tripled to lead a 14-hit attack for Dos Pueblos, which rebounded from a 12-2 loss against Manhattan Beach on Saturday.

Several DPLL players had multiple hits: Joe Molina was 2-2 with a double and 2 RBI, Parker Randolph was 2-3 with a double and a RBI, Joe Talarico went 2-3 with a RBI and Ryan Speshyock went 2-2 with 2 RBI.

The victory makes DPLL one of the final four (out of 10 total) teams still alive in the tournament.

DPLL next plays La Puente Little League in an elimination game on Monday at 5 p.m. in Thousand Oaks.



