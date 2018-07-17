Dos Pueblos LL Junior All Stars Win Opener at So. Cal State Tournament

Youth Sports

The Junior Division All Stars of Dos Pueblos Little League hung on for a 4-3 victory over Ken Hubbs Memorial Little League of Colton in the opening game of the Southern California State Tournament in Thousand Oaks on Monday.

Dos Pueblos scored three runs in the first and added another run in the sixth and then held off a seventh-inning rally by Ken Hubbs. The Colton team scored two runs before reliever Ryan Speshyock and the DPLL defense got the final outs to preserve the win.

Speshyock pitched five innings and struck out five to earn the win. Starter Jordan Rico pitched two innings and fanned three batters.

Rico drove in the eventual winning run in the sixth inning, delivering a single to bring home Parker Randolph, who led off the inning with a double.

Rico and Johnny Alvarado each went 2 for 3 at the plate and Rico and Joe Talarico each drove in two runs.

Dos Pueblos, the Section 1 champion advances to play Section 4-champion Manhattan Beach Little League on Saturday at Conejo Creek Ballpark in Thousand Oaks.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.