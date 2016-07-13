Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 3:53 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Dos Pueblos LL Junior All Stars Win Section Title

The Dos Pueblos Little League Junior Division All Stars added a Section 1 banner to their collection after beating Thousand Oaks in a best-of-three series. Click to view larger
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | July 13, 2016 | 7:17 a.m.

Dos Pueblos Little League erupted for six runs in the second and sixth innings to pull away to a 15-5 win over Thousand Oaks and capture the Junior Division Section 1 Tournament championship on Tuesday in Ventura.

Dos Pueblos won the best-of-three series 2-1and now advances to the So Cal Sub-Division III Tournament, which will be played at the St. Bonaventure High baseball field in Ventura. DPLL will play the Section 5 champion from North Orange County.

After taking 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, on a RBI single by Parker Ledbetter,  DPLL sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs in the second.  Run-scoring hits by Ian Grose, Dylan Ledbetter and Parker Ledbetter sparked the rally.  

Even Steinberger's single scored Ian Grose to make it 8-0 after three innings.

The teams traded runs in the fourth to make it 9-1. Dylan Ledbetter led off the inning with a triple and scored on JJ Frausto's sac fly for DPLL.
 
In the 5th, Thousand Oaks scored four runs on five hits to cut the DPLL lead to 9-5

Dos Pueblos closed the door in the bottom of the sixth by scoring six runs on six walks and hits by Jake Koeper and Frausto to win in a 10-run-mercy shortened game.  

Dylan Ledbetter pitched four innings, striking out six, including four batters in one inning after a runner reached base after dropped third strike.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

