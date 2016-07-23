Dos Pueblos LL Junior Stars Roar Back in 7th to win Sub-Division Tourney Title

Youth Sports

Conner Gleissner hit a walk-off, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Dos Pueblos Little League Junior All Stars overcame a 10-4 deficit and beat Crescenta Valley, 11-10, for the championship of the Sub Division Tournament on Saturday.

Dos Pueblos advances to the So Cal Division III Championships.

Down 10-4, Dos Pueblos sent 10 batters to the plate in the seventh. Gleissner started the inning with a single, Nate Feldhaus drew a walk and Dylan Borgeson was hit by a pitch to load bases with one out. Evan Steinberger scored DPLL's fifth run. Ian Grose walked and Dylan Ledbetter singled home a runner bringing in the sixth and seventh runs.

Parker Ledbetter drew a full-count bases-loaded walk to force in another run to make it 10-8. JJ Frausto hit a come-backer to the Crescenta Valley pitcher who tried to throw home to force the runner at the plate but the throw was off-line and Steinberger scored, cutting the deficit to 10-9 with the bases loaded.

Gleissner came up to bat again and hit a single to right, scoring Dylan Ledbetter and pitch-runner Khris Alvarado for the walk-off win and the championship

Gleissner, Steinberger and Dylan Ledbetter each had two hits, and Ledbetter had three RBIs, and Steinberger scored two runs.

Dos Pueblos trailed 8-0 after the fifth inning. A RBI sacrifice fly by Dylan Ledbetter and a bases-loaded walk put DPLL on the board and started the long comeback.

