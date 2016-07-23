Friday, April 13 , 2018, 11:41 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Dos Pueblos LL Junior Stars Roar Back in 7th to win Sub-Division Tourney Title

Members of the Dos Pueblos Little League Junior Division All Stars include, from left, Coach Will Buratto, Coach Kevin Grose, Evan Steinberger, JJ Frausto, Jared Williams, Dylan Ledbetter, Parker Ledbetter, Cole Philip, Ian Grose, Dylan Borgeson, Jackson Stettler, Conner Gleissner, Khris Alvarado, Nate Feldhaus, Manager Dan Feldhaus. Click to view larger
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | July 23, 2016 | 8:16 p.m.

Conner Gleissner hit a walk-off, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Dos Pueblos Little League Junior All Stars overcame a 10-4 deficit and beat Crescenta Valley, 11-10, for the championship of the Sub Division Tournament on Saturday.

Dos Pueblos advances to the So Cal Division III Championships.

Down 10-4, Dos Pueblos sent 10 batters to the plate in the seventh. Gleissner started the inning with a single, Nate Feldhaus drew a walk and Dylan Borgeson was hit by a pitch to load bases with one out.  Evan Steinberger scored DPLL's fifth run.  Ian Grose walked and Dylan Ledbetter singled home a runner bringing in the sixth and seventh runs.

Parker Ledbetter drew a full-count bases-loaded walk to force in another run to make it 10-8.  JJ Frausto hit a come-backer to the Crescenta Valley pitcher who tried to throw home to force the runner at the plate but the throw was off-line and Steinberger scored, cutting the deficit to 10-9 with the bases loaded.

Gleissner came up to bat again and hit a single to right, scoring Dylan Ledbetter and pitch-runner Khris Alvarado for the walk-off win and the championship

Gleissner, Steinberger and Dylan Ledbetter each had two hits, and Ledbetter had three RBIs, and Steinberger scored two runs.

Dos Pueblos trailed 8-0 after the fifth inning. A RBI sacrifice fly by Dylan Ledbetter and a bases-loaded walk put DPLL on the board and started the long comeback.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

