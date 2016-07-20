Dos Pueblos LL Junior Stars Roll Into Sub-Division Finals

Youth Sports

Dos Pueblos Little League's Junior All Stars sent 17 batters to the plate in the fifth inning and scored 11 runs to roar back from a two-run deficit and beat Ontario-Mountain View, 14-6, at the Sub-Division North Tournament in Santa Paula.

Dos Pueblos took advantage of eight walks and got run-scoring hits from Jared Williams, Dylan Borgeson, Parker Ledbetter, Conner Gleissner, Nate Feldhaus and Ian Grose to advance to Saturday's championship game.

Mountain View had taken a 5-3 lead in the fourth, scoring three runs on three walks and three hits.

The teams could not complete the sixth inning due to darkness and the umpires called the game. The result was ruled official because five innings is a regulation game and the score reverts back to the last completed inning, which in this case was the fifth inning.

Evan Steinberger, Jared Williams, Parker Ledbetter and Feldhaus all had two hits for DPLL. Steinberger drove in three runs, Feldhaus two and Ledbetter scored three times.

