Dos Pueblos LL Juniors Beat Goleta Valley South for District 63 Title

Youth Sports

Evan Steinberger hit a triple and a double, scored three runs and drove in two, leading the Dos Pueblos Little League Junior Division All Stars to a 7-1 victory over Goleta Valley South Little League for the District 63 championship on Thursday night.

Dos Pueblos broke a 1-1 tie in the third inning when Steinberger tripled and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. He scored again in the fifth, reaching base on an error and coming home on a single by Dylan Ledbetter for a 3-1 lead.

Dos Pueblos pulled away with four runs in the sixth inning. Dylan Borgeson singled and Ian Grose and Nate Feldhaus followed with bunt singles to load the bases. Steinberger blasted a two-run double, Jake Koeper drove in Grose on a ground out and Steinberger raced home for the seventh run on a past ball.

Goleta Valley South took a 1-0 lead in the first when Brent Hyman's single scored Jacob Galindo. Luke Fidel had two hits for GVS.

Dos Pueblos tied the score in the second inning on singles by Parker Ledbetter, JJ Frausto and Nate Feldhaus.

Dylan Ledbetter picked up the pitching win. He went six innings, striking out three and allowing only one run. Parker Ledbetter struck out two in the seventh to finish the game.

Dos Pueblos advances to the Section Tournament, July 9-10 at Santa Paula.

