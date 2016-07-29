Dos Pueblos LL Juniors Drop So Cal Title Series Opener

Youth Sports

Dos Pueblos Little League's Junior All Stars suffered a 4-3 loss to Encinitas in the first game of the best-of-three So Cal Division 3 Championship Series in Manhattan Beach on Thursday.

Game 2 is Friday.

Dylan Ledbetter ripped a RBI triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Parker Ledbetter to give DPLL a 3-2 lead in the third inning.

Encinitas came back with two in the fourth and held on for the win. It tied the score on a squeeze play and tallied the go-ahead run on an error followed by a double.

Dos Pueblos stranded eight base runners in the game.

Evan Steinberger pitched five solid innings, collected two of DPLL's six hits and scored a run.

