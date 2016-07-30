Dos Pueblos LL Juniors Fall in So Cal Finals

Youth Sports

The Dos Pueblos Little League Junior All Stars' postseason run came to an end with a 10-0 loss to Encinitas LL in the So Cal Division 3 finals at Manhattan Beach Little League.

Dos Pueblos Little League finished the post season with a 10-3 record and district, section and sub-division tournament championships. It finished second out of nearly 400 All-Star teams in Southern California. Encinitas advances to the Western Regional Tournament in Washington.

Dos Pueblos was held to four hits in the five-inning, mercy-rule shortened game.

The postseason by the DPLL All-Star team was one of the deepest runs ever junior division team.

