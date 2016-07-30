Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 5:04 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Youth Sports

Dos Pueblos LL Juniors Force Deciding Game for So Cal Title

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | July 30, 2016 | 7:47 a.m.

With its postseason on the line, Dylan Ledbetter and the defense behind him came up big for the Dos Pueblos Little League Junior Division All Stars on Friday night.

Ledbetter threw a complete game and the defense made the plays when needed, helping Dos Pueblos defeat Encinitas, 5-4, and even the So Cal Division 3 Championship Series at one game apiece.

The teams play for the title and a trip to the Western Regional in Everett, Wash., today at the Manhattan Beach Little League complex.

Ledbetter allowed two earned runs and eight hits,  struck out three and walked only two batters. He was especially tough down the stretch. From the fifth inning on, he struck out three and allowed only two hits.

Dos Pueblos overcame a 1-0 deficit in the second inning by sending nine players to the plate and scoring three runs with two outs. A single by Nate Feldhaus and walks to Ian Grose and Dylan Borgeaon loaded the bases and Evan Steinberger followed with a single to score Feldhaus and Grose.  Jared Williams walked to load the bases again and Dylan and Parker Ledbetter each single to bring in two more runs for a 4-1 lead.

Encinitas scored three in the third to tie the score.

In the fifth, DPLL tallied the eventual winning run.  JJ Frausto led off with a double, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a deep fly to center by Feldhaus.

Feldhaus, Dylan Ledbetter and Parker Ledbetter all had two hits in the game.

